Tunnock's Caramel Wafer unveiled as new sponsor of Challenge Cup

Tunnock's Caramel Wafer has been unveiled as the new sponsor of the Challenge Cup.
The confectionery makers will take over from Irn Bru, who sponsored the competition across each of the last three seasons.
The announcement was made prior to today's draw as the ties for the first and second rounds were pulled out of the hat.
Holders Ross County will see their colts team defend the trophy thanks to their promotion to the Ladbrokes Premiership last season.
They begin with an away clash at Fraserburgh in the first round.
Here is the draw in full...
First Round:
Fraserburgh v Ross County colt
Hibernian colts v Elgin City
Brora Rangers v Aberdeen colts
Livingston colts v Formartine United
Albion Rovers v Hearts colts
St Johnstone colts v Cove Rangers
Kelty Hearts v Kilmarnock colts
Hamilton Accies colts v BSC Glasgow
Berwick Rangers v Rangers colts
St Mirren colts v East Kilbride
Queen’s Park v Celtic colts
Motherwell colts v Spartans
Second Round:
Albion Rovers/Hearts colts v Cowdenbeath
Fraserburgh/Ross County colts v Raith Rovers
Brora Rangers/Aberdeen v St Johnstone colts/Cove Rangers
Peterhead v Livingston/Formartine United
Brechin City v Hibernian colts/Elgin City
Montrose v Forfar Athletic
Clyde v Motherwell colts/Spartans
Annan Athletic v Kelty Hearts/Kilmarnock colts
Hamilton Accies colts/BSC Glasgow v Airdrieonian
Dumbarton v St Mirren colts/East Kilbride
Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City
Falkirk v Queen’s Park/Celtic colts
Stranraer v Berwick Rangers/Rangers colts