Tunnock's Caramel Wafer unveiled as new sponsor of Challenge Cup

Tunnock's Caramel Wafer has been unveiled as the new sponsor of the Challenge Cup.

The confectionery makers will take over from Irn Bru, who sponsored the competition across each of the last three seasons.

The announcement was made prior to today's draw as the ties for the first and second rounds were pulled out of the hat.

Holders Ross County will see their colts team defend the trophy thanks to their promotion to the Ladbrokes Premiership last season.

They begin with an away clash at Fraserburgh in the first round.

Here is the draw in full...

First Round:

Fraserburgh v Ross County colt

Hibernian colts v Elgin City

Brora Rangers v Aberdeen colts

Livingston colts v Formartine United

Albion Rovers v Hearts colts

St Johnstone colts v Cove Rangers

Kelty Hearts v Kilmarnock colts

Hamilton Accies colts v BSC Glasgow

Berwick Rangers v Rangers colts

St Mirren colts v East Kilbride

Queen’s Park v Celtic colts

Motherwell colts v Spartans

Second Round:

Albion Rovers/Hearts colts v Cowdenbeath

Fraserburgh/Ross County colts v Raith Rovers

Brora Rangers/Aberdeen v St Johnstone colts/Cove Rangers

Peterhead v Livingston/Formartine United

Brechin City v Hibernian colts/Elgin City

Montrose v Forfar Athletic

Clyde v Motherwell colts/Spartans

Annan Athletic v Kelty Hearts/Kilmarnock colts

Hamilton Accies colts/BSC Glasgow v Airdrieonian

Dumbarton v St Mirren colts/East Kilbride

Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City

Falkirk v Queen’s Park/Celtic colts

Stranraer v Berwick Rangers/Rangers colts