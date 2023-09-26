Kemar Roofe is desperate to scratch an itch and start for Rangers in a cup final, as has eluded him in his three years at Ibrox. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Ibrox striker understands precisely why groans rang round the club’s home at the end of their wretched showing on Sunday that somehow resulted in them eking out a 1-0 win over Motherwell. A reaction that exposed the profound disconnect between the fanbase and manager Michael Beale – principally – and the 30-year-old knows there is only means to end that. The alternative as they play host Livingston in the Viaplay Cup on Wednesday evening with a semi-final date at Hampden on the line truly the stuff of nightmares for the manager and his squad.

When it was put to Roofe it was unusual for such a response to a win – not least one that marked a third victory on the spin inside a nine-day spell in which their defence was not breached – he did not demur. Yet he had every sympathy for the jeering. “That’s true. But I suppose they are booing because they are probably bored, unfortunately,” he said. “Trust me. We are not trying to play boring football. We don’t want that to happen. But we also have to take responsibility and entertain them a little bit more and play attractive football for them so they don’t boo us and they aren’t bored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Every game, there’s a demand to play with style. Every game, there’s a demand to look good, to please the fans and to entertain the fans. Yes football is a results driven business. But it’s also an entertainment business.That’s why fans come to watch a game – to be entertained. I’m the same when I watch football. If the game’s boring, I’ll probably turn the TV off and do something else. It’s natural.

“[But] I genuinely do believe it’s a matter of time [before it turns for us]. At the same time, we also have to focus on the result. It’s the third game in a week. Sometimes you need to grind these games out. If we pick up the [league] trophy at the end of the season – do you think anyone is remembering that game, or the performance? No. They will remember the three points that helped us get the silverware.”

Roofe is ravenous to taste success in the first competition of the season as a starter. In his three-and-a-bit years, League Cup success has eluded the championship and Scottish Cup winner – the trophy last residing at Ibrox in 2011. Moreover, the forward hasn’t yet even started for the club in any final. He made it on to the pitch in the dying minutes of the Europa League decider in May 2022, but was consigned to the bench for the Scottish Cup triumph over Hearts days later.