Transfer window to open: Rangers confirm exit of 12, Arsenal target £5m Hibs star, Ibrox midfielder future hint, Euro offer for Celtic ace

Rangers exodus

Rangers have confirmed the exit of 12 players. Greg Stewart and Bongani Zungu have been released, as well as ten players from the academy. Nathan Young-Coombes, Ciaran Dickson, Dapo Medude, Brian Kinnear, Nicky Hogarth, Harris O'Connor and Zac Butterworth are departing as well as Daniel Finlayson, Jamie Barjonas and Matthew Shiels who have all lined up new clubs. (Various)

Defoe deal

Meanwhile, Jermain Defoe has signed a new deal to stay at Rangers. The one-year extension will see him continue as a squad player for next season but also combine his playing role with a coaching position. (The Scotsman)

Doig wanted

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Hibs star Josh Doig. After a breakthrough season, the left-back has reportedly attracted interest from England and around Europe. The Easter Road side are understood to have put a £5million price tag on the teenager with a sizeable sell-on clause. (Goal.com)

Ntcham future

AEK Athens are confident of securing a deal for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham. The Parkhead side have a one-year option on the Frenchman who spent the second half of the season on loan at Marseille. The Greek giants are considering a lucrative package to tempt the player to move to Athens. (Daily Record)

Cole on the move

Devante Cole has left Motherwell to join Barnsley. The striker was offered a new deal to stay at Fir Park after an impressive campaign but has opted for the English Championship side. Cole has penned a three-year deal with his former club. (Various)

Kamara drops hint

Glen Kamara has dropped a hint that he will remain at Rangers next season. The Finnish ace has been linked with a move away this summer with reported interest from England. Kamara is set to star for Finland at Euro 2020 but has his sights set on helping the Ibrox side retain the title.