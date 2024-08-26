Tom Lawrence has message for people writing off Rangers as he lifts lid on talks with new Wales boss
Sports people like to give off the impression that they are somehow detached from the rest of society, oblivious to what is happening or being discussed outside of their own little bubble.
Tom Lawrence is the latest figure to be seemingly blissfully unaware of any chatter, either on social or traditional media, about the state of Scottish football and, in particular, its two leading clubs heading into the first Glasgow derby of the season.
A few bits and pieces must have slipped through the protective firewall, however, with Lawrence sufficiently clued up to ascertain that his Rangers side are very much the underdogs as things stand in the traditional two-horse race, a view that even most of the Rangers supporters would likely subscribe to.
That could well be a mindset that Rangers manager Philippe Clement leans into the closer it gets to Sunday’s match at Celtic Park, a determination to prove everybody wrong and show that Celtic won’t get everything their own way this season as they chase a 55th league title of their own.
“I think everyone wrote us off before we kicked a ball, didn't they?” asked Lawrence rhetorically. “So we're used to that and we look forward to it this week.
“I think it brings the best out of you at the end of the day. You take it with a pinch of salt and that's the main thing. We've got a good group in there and we stick together through bad times and good times.
“It's obviously a massive game for the club, a chance for us to play the way that we know we can do. That's what we try to do every game. We know it's a big game and we look forward to them.”
The derby will be a major step up from Rangers’ recent domestic chores but to score six unanswered goals against another Premiership side – Ross County on this occasion – the weekend before won’t do their confidence any harm.
“It was a good day all around I’d say,” added Lawrence. “A good performance and to score six goals in a game is always a bonus. I think we deserved that. It was probably a couple of weeks too late but we take that as a positive now.
“I think we've been unlucky [in previous games]. We’ve just not quite gelled but I think [against County] everything gelled. We were fluid from the back to front and we made it count in front of goal. Each game, that's what we want to do, to put a performance on, especially at home for our fans. Look, a clean sheet and six goals, it's always nice.”
Lawrence won the last of his 23 international caps in 2021 but has had a conversation with new Wales head coach Craig Bellamy about rejoining the fray soon.
“I spoke with the manager and I think we both agreed to leave this squad,” he revealed. “Due to the place I'm in now, fitness-wise, I want to carry that on and then we'll have a discussion before the October camp and see where we go from there.
“I've never met him before so it was refreshing to have a conversation with him and we'll see what the future brings. It's good that I can have that relationship with the manager.”
