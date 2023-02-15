Todd Cantwell's peak years will be at Rangers; new signing on feeling at home at Ibrox after career "drama"

Todd Cantwell is driven by an intense inner desire to succeed at Rangers.

Todd Cantwell tussles with Partick Thistle's Stuart Brannigan during Rangers' Scottish Cup win at Ibrox on Sunday. The new signing turns 25 the day after the Viaplay Cup final against Celtic later this month (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Although it had appeared as if the midfielder had lost his way slightly after a loan spell to Bournemouth did not result in a permanent move there, he believes he is firmly back on track following his move to Ibrox, where he has enjoyed a 100 per cent start after four wins in his first four appearances.

He considers himself “better equipped” following loan spells at Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands, where he was part of a promotion winning side, and on the south coast at Bournemouth, where he helped the club back into the Premier League.

Now he is eyeing further success at Rangers, with whom he has the chance to win a first cup winners' medal later this month against Celtic.

Cantwell turns 25 the day after that eagerly awaited Hampden clash. The next few years might be termed his pomp. He has been inspired by watching former Norwich City teammate James Maddison, who is 26, develop into one of the best midfielders in Britain. The Leicester City playmaker is now being linked with a big money move to Newcastle United.

Cantwell is determined to take his next leap forward at Rangers in an environment Maddison knows well following his successful loan spell with Aberdeen.

“I have kept in touch with him,” reported Cantwell. “It is difficult when you have such busy schedules, as you will be aware. There are lots of games going on. Listen, if I needed any advice from him I am sure he would reply, that is for sure.”

That’s not to say Cantwell needs to look on in awe at Maddison. He has already shown what he can do at the top level. Cantwell enjoyed a fine breakthrough season for Norwich City in the Premier League, scoring against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea. He also grabbed a goal against Manchester United in an FA Cup quarter final.

“I have had a taste of it,” he said. “I have played in the Premier League, I have scored goals. I have played against the best teams and played well. I don’t doubt my ability. Everyone’s journeys and situations are different. He (Maddison) is a fantastic footballer and he has done amazing things in his career so far. Everyone has a different journey and I am hoping that mine can end well as well.”

Cantwell hasn’t come to Scotland looking for an easy ride. Of his teammates, he knew only Rabbi Matondo from under-age England teams, before the latter’s switch to Wales. “To be honest, when I came here I wasn’t looking saying ‘is there anyone that I know that I can sit next to?’” he said. “It was a much bigger picture for me.”

It's nearly two years since Cantwell last scored a competitive goal – for Norwich in a 7-0 win over Huddersfield – so that is something he knows he needs to address. Cantwell has acknowledged the “bigger weight” that must be borne when playing for Rangers.

He felt it to a certain extent in the Championship with Norwich, when the Carrow Road club were expected to win most of their games. Adding to pressure was the fact he was a local boy and there was so much investment in him doing well, perhaps, ultimately, to the player’s detriment. His career rather fizzled out at Carrow Road. His last appearance was as a substitute in the home 2-1 defeat by Middlesbrough in November. He says he has developed a “me against the world” mentality.

The expectation levels have ramped up again at Ibrox. This will be underlined a week on Sunday at Hampden, where failure is not an option. His dad and brother Jordan attended the recent win over Ross County at Ibrox.

“My family have followed me around the Premier League stadiums and some of the Championship stadiums are brilliant,” he said. “But playing for a team that has that sort of fan base is something I have not experienced. It is something they haven’t experienced watching.

"You can always talk about stuff like that and feel stuff like that but when you are actually there and the emotion of it and you can physically feel it, that is what made it different.”

He feels as though he is in the right place to enjoy what should be his most productive years as a footballer. He’s already experienced what he described as a lot of “drama” in England and the Netherlands, including four promotions as well as one relegation.

“To be honest, it puts me in a good place where I know what it is I want to be and where I want to get to,” he said. “I am a winner, I want to be a winner and coming to Rangers was definitely a good idea.

“I think every footballer wants to play at the highest level, they want to believe in themselves and try and get themselves there. For me coming here, it is important to get back playing and enjoy myself. That is my priority and the rest will hopefully come, if it comes.”

He has promised to set the record straight about his departure from Norwich - “and the way I was treated,” he recently teased in an Instagram post - when the time is right. There’s clearly some residual frustration at the way his career was allowed to peter out at Carrow Road and at the perception that he worked his ticket out.