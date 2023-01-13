News you can trust since 1817
Todd Cantwell to Rangers: Norwich boss gives major update and reveals midfielder 'talking to other clubs'

Norwich City manager David Wagner has confirmed that Rangers target and out-of-favour midfielder Todd Cantwell is in discussions with other clubs about a move away from Carrow Road.

By Mark Atkinson
5 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 10:54am
Todd Cantwell has no future at Norwich City, says his manager David Wagner.
Cantwell, 24, has been linked with a transfer to Rangers, with manager Michael Beale keen to bolster his option in midfield during this transfer window. Cantwell burst on to the scene with the Canaries when they were in the English Premier League, but his career has stagnated in Suffolk and Wagner has confirmed that the player is not in his plans going forward.

“It’s no secret,” Wagner said on Cantwell’s situation. “He isn’t part of the plans moving forwards. He is speaking to clubs. It would not be right at this point to be involved.”

Cantwell has been capped by England Under-21s and is a creative midfielder. There is understood to be interest from other clubs in England, as well as Rangers.

