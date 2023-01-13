Cantwell, 24, has been linked with a transfer to Rangers, with manager Michael Beale keen to bolster his option in midfield during this transfer window. Cantwell burst on to the scene with the Canaries when they were in the English Premier League, but his career has stagnated in Suffolk and Wagner has confirmed that the player is not in his plans going forward.
“It’s no secret,” Wagner said on Cantwell’s situation. “He isn’t part of the plans moving forwards. He is speaking to clubs. It would not be right at this point to be involved.”
Cantwell has been capped by England Under-21s and is a creative midfielder. There is understood to be interest from other clubs in England, as well as Rangers.