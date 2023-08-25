From the Global Energy stadium to the Philips stadium does not sound like a journey that might require too much in the way of adjustment.

Todd Cantwell in action in Rangers' Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night at Ibrox. He visits Ross County's Global Energy stadium for the first time on Saturday (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

But they are very different in both setting and status. In the former’s case, Ross County’s home is a pleasant and some would contend must-visit arena where the rolling hills of the Black Isle stretch out into the distance behind the stands.

The Philips stadium, home of Dutch giants PSV, is a 36,000-capacity ground located within the centre of Eindhoven, the design hub of the Netherlands. Dingwall, on the other hand, is a picturesque market town.

One ground could be set to host Champions League football in a few weeks’ time. Top-flight Scottish football is the other’s major attraction though even that wasn’t guaranteed until the final moments of last season.

It’s where Rangers are bound at lunchtime tomorrow for a vital league clash that’s bookended by Champions League play-off clashes against PSV Eindhoven, with the tie currently delicately poised at 2-2. Todd Cantwell played a vital role in that outcome and will be central to Rangers’ hopes of securing three points in the Highlands, at a 6,500-capacity ground he is visiting for the first time.

Such contrasting experiences within the space of a few days is all part of the job for a Rangers player. Cantwell has certainly exhibited an appetite that’s endeared him to the Ibrox support wherever he’s played and whoever he has been playing against.

“It’s just a mentality thing,” he said. “The manager has recruited players who want to play for the badge and that should be the case whether you’re playing with nobody watching or with 50,000 watching.

“I can only really speak for myself, but every time you pull on that strip, there is no question of how much it should mean to you to play. The league is also a very important competition for us, so we can’t underestimate that.”

Rangers can draw level on points with pace setters Celtic and St Mirren if they win – temporarily at least. They can ill-afford another setback as occurred at Rugby Park on the opening weekend, when they fell 1-0 to Kilmarnock.

“It hurt everyone,” said Cantwell. “It hurt the manager, it hurt the players, it hurt absolutely everyone involved at the club. We don’t want to be part of that, we want to be part of nights like Tuesday night.”

Manager Michael Beale noted the “outcry” afterwards. “I don’t think any of the new boys were taken aback by the reaction to that result,” said Cantwell. “If you sign for a club like this, you’re aware of what it means to play for this club and games like that, you’re expected to win - rightly so. I don’t think it took anyone by surprise.”

Even with regards to the Champions League, expectation exists. Cantwell admits it would be difficult to accept failure in the Netherlands, where he played for a spell at Fortuna Sittard while on loan from Norwich City.