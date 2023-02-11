Todd Cantwell lifts lid on first weeks at Rangers - manager's style, 'bit of a lesson', team-mates' energy

Todd Cantwell says he has enjoyed the first few weeks of his career as a Rangers player and say he is “feeding off the energy” from his new team-mates.

Todd Cantwell trains ahead of Rangers' Scottish Cup tie against Partick Thistle.

Cantwell moved north from Norwich City last month and the 24-year-old playmaker has started two of his three matches in a Rangers shirt so far under manager Michael Beale and says he was immediately taken by the “winning attitude” in Michael Beale’s squad as he looks to build on his early experiences.

The former England Under-21 player said: “The one thing that I haven’t questioned since I got here is the drive. It is apparent around the changing room and in training. The winning mentality is brilliant because then you don’t have to talk and try to get it out of each other, it is already there. It is almost embedded in some of the senior boys here so I think they are spreading that around and it is becoming a bit of a lesson for everyone that this is how it is here.

“I am really enjoying myself so far. The manager has a style that he wants to play, the players all understand our roles and with time it will only get better. I’ll start to make movements that people want me to make. It is not all about me, I will feed off the energy of the other boys, where they want it and what their qualities are. I am pretty happy with my start. I’m just looking to kick on now and build on the relationships with the team.”

Cantwell is likely to be involved in Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash against Partick Thistle and expects them to treat the tie at Ibrox as the “game of their lives.” The holders go into the fifth-round encounter as overwhelming favourites against the Jags, who sit fourth in the cinch Championship, but Cantwell knows the universal attitude of football’s underdogs when they have the chance of a cup shock.