Todd Cantwell joins Rangers list of absentees as 'family matter' rules midfielder out of Real Betis trip

Rangers missing several players for Europe League clash in Seville on Wednesday

Todd Cantwell will miss Rangers' Europa League match against Real Betis due to a family matter. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell will miss the Europa League fixture away to Real Betis due to a "family matter".

The Ibrox side need a victory in Spain to guarantee their place in the last 16 of the competition although they have the safety net of a place in the knock-out stages of the Europa Conference League should they lose.

Rangers are already missing a number of players through injury with striker Danilo ruled out until April and Tom Lawrence also missing until after the winter break along with midfielder Nico Raskin.

Now Cantwell has been added to the list of absentees after pulling out of the trip to Seville for reasons which manager Philippe Clement insisted will remain private.

"Todd is not here because of personal circumstances which we will respect," the Rangers boss said. "This is a family matter and it is important we respect privacy."

Midfielder Ryan Jack has also failed to make it with Clement adding: “I hoped Ryan would travel but he missed out and did not travel.

"Quite a list of players injured and missing from the European list, but tomorrow is about the guys who are here. Here with ambition and to prove themselves as a team.”