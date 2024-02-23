Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell is set to miss a number of upcoming matches after picking up an injury in a blow to the club’s title pursuit.

The 25-year-old has been in good form lately, scoring in five of his last nine outings as Rangers leapfrogged Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but manager Philippe Clement has confirmed he will miss Saturday’s game against Hearts at Ibrox with a hamstring issue.

It is expected the former Norwich playmaker will be out for around three or four weeks which puts him at risk of missing up to four league matches, as well as next month’s Europa League last 16 double-header with Benfica and the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at Hibs.

“Todd will be out for a few weeks which is disappointing for him and the team because he was in really good form but that is football,” Clement confirmed. “We coped with those things the last couple of months so it’s about other players stepping up and showing the right things for the team.”

Cantwell joins Danilo (knee), Kieran Dowell and Abdallah Sima (thigh) on the sidelines, however, there was more positive news regarding striker Kemar Roofe. The 31-year-old has endured a stop-start season due to various fitness issues, but Clement revealed is now ready to make his latest comeback.