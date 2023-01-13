Todd Cantwell 'favours' Rangers move as Ibrox club 'lead chase' for Norwich star

Rangers are reportedly winning the race to sign midfielder Todd Cantwell from Norwich City.

The Ibrox club are one of a number of sides pursuing the 24-year-old playmaker, who is out of contract at Carrow Road at the end of the season.

Rangers have held talks with the England Under-21 star while an offer from an unnamed Championship club was rejected by Norwich earlier this week.

According to Sky Sports, Cantwell is favouring a move to Ibrox over the other offers on the table, although no bid has been made by Rangers to take him in January as yet.

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Rangers boss Michael Beale addressed the move for Cantwell ahead of his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden this weekend.

"He's a player with a lot of ability and there will be a lot of interest in him, he said. "He's a player I like a lot. I said last week that out of respect that I can't really say much more than that. I think you are not far off the track, what you (media) are all insinuating."

Beale, who has also been linked with a move for Everton’s Tom Davies, suggested that Rangers’ first signing of the January transfer window could come next week.

"My bit is done, if that makes sense and now it is over to the other people to finalise things.

"But as far as I can see I am really pleased with the way two or three things are going, they are heading in the right direction.

"I didn't think anyone would be in before this game and I didn't really want to disrupt the group either.

"Hopefully in the next week or so, we will see one or two things being confirmed.

"It could be up to three or four, it could be one or two.

"They have got to be the right people. There have been meetings going on. It is positive. These things are never as fast as the fans want.