Todd Cantwell claims Celtic 'didn't win' derby as Rangers winger hails Michael Beale project

Rangers winger Todd Cantwell has claimed that Celtic's victory in the Old Firm derby on Saturday was not of their own doing after insisting that it was his own side who lost the match.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST
 Comment

Celtic secured a 3-2 win over their arch-rivals at Parkhead to move 12 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and all but secure the title for a second successive season.

The match was poised at 1-1 after James Tavernier's free-kick had cancelled out Kyogo Furuhashi's opener when Rangers conceded two second half goals through defensive errors to allow Celtic to take a 3-1 lead.

Ben Davies firstly misdirected a clearance which allowed Furuhashi to score his second of the match before centre-back partner John Souttar, making his first start since the opening day of the season in place of the injured Connor Goldson, left a pass-back to goalkeeper Alan McGregor short which Jota pounced on to score Celtic's third.

Rangers' Todd Cantwell warms up before the 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Rangers' Todd Cantwell warms up before the 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Tavernier netted again late on - hitting the 100 goal mark for Rangers in the process - to reduce the deficit to 3-2 but Celtic held on for victory to leave Rangers without a win in the fixture in the past seven encounters.

Cantwell, who joined Rangers from Norwich in the January window, took to social media on Sunday to express his disappointment at the result and insinuate that Celtic did not have to work for it.

“The disappointment is real," he posted. "We lost the game, they didn’t win it. We continue to stick together and build in the right direction. This is a project and an exciting one. Stick together as one.”

