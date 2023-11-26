Todd Cantwell branded ‘a cheat' over Aberdeen-Rangers flashpoint as ex-referees demand retrospective action
Two former top flight referees reckon Todd Cantwell should face an SFA ban for ‘cheating’ in today’s dramatic Aberdeen-Rangers clash.
Steve Conroy and Des Roache feel it’s a recurring theme with the former Norwich midfielder who has been accused of simulation on other occasions.
However, the two ex-Grade 1 officials agree that the VAR penalty review call in the last minute by Nick Walsh that earned Rangers a draw was the right one.
Cantwell looked to deliberately throw his leg out at a static Jamie McGrath to try to win a free kick.
Conroy said: "He's a cheat and he should face a retrospective red card. It's ridiculous."
Roache added: “It’s actually embarrassing. He should be hammered for this – and it’s not the first time he’s done it.
“Cheating is the worst thing in football – and that’s what this is. He should be hammered for this.
“I remember Gordon Smith – when he was SFA chief executive – asking for a straight red for simulation and I have always agreed. It’s the only way to stamp this out.”
Both ex-refs agree that the late spot kick award was right. Conroy said: “It’s a shirt pull and it’s a penalty. It was silly stuff from the Aberdeen defender.”
