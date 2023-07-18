Alex Rae is calling on Rangers to make their minds up quickly over three major assets ahead of the new campaign.

The former Ibrox star reckons they need to sell Glen Kamara – and possibly John Lundstram and Borna Barisic – to pull in around £15million that will help balance the books.

Rae says Rangers can’t get caught out again by allowing valuable players to go into the final year of their contracts – after missing out on millions when Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent left for nothing at the end of last season.

Lundstram and Barisic have 12 months left while Kamara is out of contract in the summer of 2025 so decisions need to be made.

Alex Rae believes Rangers have decisions to make over John Ludstram (left), Glen Kamara and Borna Barisic (not pictured). (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rae told https://www.newslotsklosh.com: “I’m not too keen to see players going into the last year of their contracts. Rangers were burned badly over Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent and they can’t let that happen again.

“Players in that situation have one eye on their next move so how focused can they possibly be with that distraction?

“Hopefully lessons are learned and there are decisions to be made. Both Lundstram and Barisic are going into the last year of their deals so the club must either offer them extensions or cash in.

“I understand there have been talks with Barisic but I’m not so sure about Lundstram. You don’t want this situation to drag on so action needs to be taken.

“They need to make their minds up on these players and if it’s decided they should be sold then try to get good value and re-invest in the squad.

“Rangers also need to sell Glen Kamara and get as much as they can for him. I see he has been linked with a loan move to Besiktas but I don’t think that’s of benefit to either side.

“He still has value as he proved his quality in the title-winning season and the European run the season before last but for whatever reason it just didn’t happen for him last term.

