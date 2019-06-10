'This will be my final night' - Ex-Rangers star Fernando Ricksen posts emotional video about MND fundraiser

Former Rangers and Netherlands defender Fernando Ricksen has urged fans and friends to turn out in their numbers for a fundraising night later this month.







The 42-year-old has been fighting motor neurone disease since October 2013, and is currently receiving care in a hospice in Airdrie.

And in an emotional video clip posted on social media by a close friend, Ricksen - speaking through a voice tech machine - said: "Hello, I'm having a special night on the 28th [June].

"Since it's been getting very difficult for me, this will be my final night.

"Come and make this a night to remember. Hopefully see you soon - Fernando."

The video clip has been viewed more than 165,000 times, and is closing in on 5,000 likes on Twitter.

Fans of all clubs have replied to the 20-second clip with their support for the former Fortuna Sittard, AZ Alkmaar and Zenit Saint Petersburg player.

One Rangers fan wrote: "This is just heartbreaking," while another said: "Bloody heartbreaking to see such a great player going through this."

A Celtic supporter tweeted: "Hurts to see someone so young like this - keep fighting man."

A second Hoops fan added: "So sorry to see this guy's suffering, awful awful situation he's had to go through, and the family and friends around him, prayers are with him, [You'll Never Walk Alone] Fernando."