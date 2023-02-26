Scotland's National Newspaper
'This isn't a dig' - Chris Sutton's 17-word message to Rangers boss Michael Beale after Celtic win

Ex-Celtic star Chris Sutton lapped up his former club’s success over Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final with a pointed message to Ibrox boss Michael Beale.

By Joel Sked
54 minutes ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 8:05pm
The duo became embroiled in a back and forth after Beale referred to the pundit as the “worst” player to play for Chelsea and a “comedy act” which provoked Sutton into a range of rebuttals.

Within half an hour of the final whistle after Celtic had won 2-1 thanks to a double from Kyogo Furuhashi, Sutton sent two tweets aimed at the Rangers boss. Firstly posting “Lucky Ange” in reference to Beale’s comments regarding Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou’s resources then he doubled down on his barb about Beale’s playing career.

“This isn’t a dig but Michael Beale hasn’t won anything yet as a player or a manager...” he tweeted.

The Rangers manager had addressed Sutton’s appraisal of his playing career in the build-up to the game, agreeing it was a cheap criticism.

Chris Sutton celebrated Celtic's Viaplay Cup final win with a dig at Michael Beale. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
