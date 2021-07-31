Steven Gerrard.

This is Steven Gerrard's Rangers team to face Livingston in cinch Premiership title defence season opener

Steven Gerrard has picked his first Rangers line-up of the new season.

By David Oliver
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 12:40 pm
Updated Saturday, 31st July 2021, 1:12 pm

The manager is not only defending a league title, won in comfortable fashion last season, but also an unbeaten league record that stretches back to March 2020.

There are a few surprises in his first league selection – which perhaps is made with consideration of next week’s Champions League qualifier away at Malmo.

Here is who is in – and who is out – for Rangers this afternoon...

1. Jon McLaughlin

Goalkeeper

2. James Tavernier

Captain. Defender.

3. Connor Goldson

Defender

4. Calvin Bassey

Defender

