This is Steven Gerrard's Rangers team to face Livingston in cinch Premiership title defence season opener
Steven Gerrard has picked his first Rangers line-up of the new season.
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 12:40 pm
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 1:12 pm
The manager is not only defending a league title, won in comfortable fashion last season, but also an unbeaten league record that stretches back to March 2020.
There are a few surprises in his first league selection – which perhaps is made with consideration of next week’s Champions League qualifier away at Malmo.
Here is who is in – and who is out – for Rangers this afternoon...
