This is how Rangers' £75m-rated side could look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

Simulating five years down the line, we've had a look at how Rangers shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Gers' starting XI, key substitutes, and manager will look in the future...

1. GK: Wes Foderingham Allan McGregor stayed with Rangers until retiring in 2022. Wes is now the main man between the sticks, and helped the Gers to win the title in the 2021/22 season.(Photo credit: SNS Group) other Buy a Photo

2. RB: Sam Byram The ex-England youth international was snapped up after being released by Norwich City in 2023. He's excelling in the Scottish Premiership, offering both defensive solidity and a threat going forward. Getty Buy a Photo

3. CB: Ross McCrorie After impressing on his loan spell with Portsmouth, he burst straight into the Gers' starting XI on his return. He's now their captain, and worth a whopping 14.25m. He's being paid a fortune, too. Getty Buy a Photo

4. CB: Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa He's now 35-years-old, but offers some invaluable experience despite his slightly worryingly poor physical stats. He came in on a free transfer after Nimes released him in 2023. Getty Buy a Photo

