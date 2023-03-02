'They can give us £20m' - Rangers told to make huge offer to land goalkeeper target by club's boss

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has told Rangers and other interested clubs in goalkeeper Freddie Woodman that it is going to take a substantial offer to sign him.

The Ibrox side have been linked with the former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock loanee with reports that the club have had the 25-year-old watched recently. Woodman joined Preston in the summer after eight years at Newcastle United which brought two loan spells.

Lowe revealed, after a dip in form, Woodman has been back to his best and is not surprised there would be interest in his No.1 but warned clubs they are going to have to stump up the cash to sign a player with two years remaining on his contract at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Good, they can give us £20m for him if they want,” he said when asked about the speculation. “I don't know what he's worth but we know he's a top, top keeper. If he continues to get those clean sheets then that's what will happen, there will be talks of clubs and interest in him. Especially those types of clubs.

"He's an England youth international and there's not many of those types of good keepers around aside from the ones that are already there. We knew when we were signing Fred that he was a good goalkeeper and he just needs to continue that good form.

"Everyone has dips and Fred had a dip a few weeks ago and he wasn't quite happy with the performance but now he's back to collecting clean sheets. If he can get another six clean sheets out of the next 12 games then that's 20 clean sheets he'll have had.

"You'd like all of your players linked, some people in the media get the links out there for whatever it is they want to do. He's definitely going to get recognised if he's one of the best in the division for clean sheets. If you have a 20-goal marksman they'd be linked with plenty of clubs as well.

"It's definitely a good thing for the football club when players are getting noticed for individual performances and team performances. "It is what it is, I'm sure he'll be linked with many other clubs and other players will as well."