'The wrong press conference to say the word Celtic?': Jurgen Klopp says Rangers and rivals show Scottish football is improving despite comfortable Liverpool win

The Anfield side scored a goal at the start of either half to secure three points in the first completive meeting between the side.

Klopp then offered some comfort to fans of Rangers – and Celtic – as he explained he did not feel there was a significant gulf between the top teams in Scotland and England. A reporter conceded that it was not the Liverpool manager’s problem when he was asked for his views on the apparent mismatch.

“I don’t recognise that,” said Klopp. “Rangers is a really good team doing really well who had an exceptional season in Europe last season and were unlucky when they lost the final. They then qualified for the Champions League. It is all possible. You can’t have it all in one. You have to have time to adapt in Europe.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after their side's victory during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and Rangers FC at Anfield on October 04, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“I am not sure if this is the wrong press conference to say the word Celtic,” he added. “You might all stand up and go. But both of these clubs made a big step in the last few years. And if you want you can talk about the gulf,. but you saw how close they came and that’s the way I would look at it. But you are right, it is not really my problem!”

The Liverpool manager said he was looking forward to reading the newspapers again after being on the end of recent criticism. Liverpool drew their most recent league game 3-3 against Brighton after being 2-0 down. The Anfield side have dropped points in five league games already this season but did beat Bournemouth 9-0 in August.

“I can’t wait for the moment when I can read newspapers again because I haven’t read them for weeks!” he said. “I don’t know what is happening in the world to be honest. I know the big news. I know the bad news. Otherwise, I’ve no clue!

“The criticism was completely fine. We are not over the moon about our own situation. But we have played some really good games. It is not like ten years ago, it is not too long ago. And Champions League nights in Liverpool are always usually quite enjoyable. I saw tonight a team that was hugely committed and that is what I like a lot.”