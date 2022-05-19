The values of Rangers players - how they have changed after the Europa League run

The run to the Europa League final will have increased the exposure of a number of the first-team stars, in England and around Europe.

Rangers will have to navigate two two-legged qualifying rounds to reach the Champions League group stage and the significant revenue which that entails. But there is every chance Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad could look different two months' time.

According to Transfermarkt, the Rangers squad is currently valued at £119.07million, albeit more than £20million of that is loanees Amad Diallo and Aaron Ramsey.

The popular website’s valuation can be very inconsistent, but using it as a guide we look at how much Rangers could command for some of their biggest and best stars in the summer.

The prized gems

No Rangers player has developed more this season than Calvin Bassey, and his reputation only enhanced on Wednesday night as he put in a man of the match performance. His strength, recovery pace, athleticism, leap and his ability in one v one duels was there to see.

His valuation has rightly skyrocketed and is at the very, very least ten times the £900,000 Transfermarkt have him valued at. However, if you look at his raw qualities, the fact this is his first season playing centre-back and his versatility of being able to play as a centre-back in a back four and back three, as well as a left-back and left wing-back, Rangers would be well within their right to start the bidding at upwards of £15million.

Glen Kamara’s impact hasn’t been all that great in the second half of the season but demonstrated his composed midfield ability against RB Leipzig, taking his goal very well, and he had moments of excellence against Frankfurt. Contracted until 2025, Rangers could look at around £10million for the Finnish international.

That has been the value touted for Joe Aribo, the scorer of a Europa League final goal, in recent weeks. Transfermarkt rates him at £9million. In terms of the ceiling of his talent, he is hugely valuable as a very intelligent player who showed his versatility in playing as a centre forward of late. He, however, will enter the final year of his contract.

As will Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos. The former flattered to deceive in the final but had already impressed the German audience against Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. Former England international Owen Hargreaves compared him to Franck Ribery. His dribbling qualities and threat from outside the box should have him valued at least twice as much as the £7million Rangers paid for him.

Regarding Morelos, no one’s valuation has fluctuated as much as the Colombian’s at Ibrox. From less than £10million to £25million. He's a player who has reserved his very best for the European stage and would have made a difference against Frankfurt. Transfermarkt have the striker’s value at £11.7million.

Key first-team stars

In the run up to the final, Andy Halliday expressed his surprise that no Premier League side had made a significant effort to land James Tavernier. The Rangers captain finished as the Europa League's top scorer. He can act as a one-man attacking wing but his wings were clipped by Filip Kostic on Wednesday. It was a difficult evening for the right-back but he has plenty of evidence of someone who is a very good player. Age is a factor but for someone who puts up the numbers Tavernier does, £6.3million is a tad low.

John Lundstram has not done his reputation any harm in the last few months, filling in at centre-back and coming up with big moments in midfield. A £5million valuation for the 28-year-old seems about right.

As for the curious case of Borna Barisic. It hasn't been a stellar season. On his day an excellent performer but his consistency isn't one of his better attributes. It appears the boat has been missed regarding a big-money move but could still fetch between £5m-£7million.

Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack have all had their seasons disrupted by injury.

The Romanian will always attract interest. Not just because of his name but he is a young, versatile attacker who has plenty of experience. There is a £10million – at least – talent there.

With Roofe, Transfermarkt's £3.6million valuation seems fair due to his age and recurring injury issues, while Ryan Jack is someone who could be with Rangers for a few more years. Not a flashy star but an important one for the team.

Finally, Scott Wright will have at least doubled, perhaps tripled his £900,000 Transfermarkt valuation.

The out of contract quartet

Leon Balogun, Steven Davis, Connor Goldson and Allan McGregor have all played their part in this season's run to the Europa League final.

Goldson may well be the one who is missed most considering he would fetch a sizeable fee – Transfermarkt reckon £7.2million – if he was under contract. A reliable, consistent performer who has rarely let the team down. A return to England is likely on the cards.

The other three would be deemed more valuable to Rangers than the fees they would command.