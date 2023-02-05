The striker who dreamt of scoring for Rangers - but can't stop scoring against them

The Ross County striker made it five goals in his last seven appearances against his boyhood heroes in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Ibrox. The 31-year-old headed home a 65th minute equaliser to cancel out Malik Tillman's opener but the Highlanders were left to rue a cruel slice of luck as Borna Barisic's deflected free-kick 15 minutes from time spared the home side from a shock result.
White, whose family are all Rangers fans, admitted he cannot his explain goalscoring exploits against them. "I don’t know what it is,” he said. “It’s just that the ball keeps falling to me at the right times and I’m there to put it in. These games take care of themselves. Everybody is always up for them. You’re coming to a big stadium with a good support and you get that wee adrenaline rush. It’s one of these things. It happens.”
White admits his childhood fantasy involved scoring for the home side at Ibrox but he insisted he has no fears over upsetting his Rangers-supporting father, Billy, over his knack of scoring into them instead. "It is what it is. He supports me all the time. I’m just happy to get on the scoresheet again and disappointed not to take any points from the game. We put a lot into the game. Tactically, we got a lot of things right. They’re a good team and you’ve got to ride your luck at times but overall we can be pleased with our performance.”
County were impressive at Ibrox and caused plenty anxiety in the stands, particularly in the closing stages as they tenaciously pursued a second leveller. "They [Rangers] didn’t like it at the end," White added. "We’ve come up short but we’ve got to take the positives, build on this and not just be happy to do that against Rangers. We’ve got to do that against all the other teams around us."
White was subject of failed transfer bid from St Johnstone in the January window but he insisted that his head was never turned. "It’s fine. At the end of the day, I’m a Ross County player. I’m happy and settled there. To be honest, I didn’t really think too much of it."