The striker who dreamt of scoring for Rangers - but can't stop scoring against them

Jordan White grew up dreaming of scoring for Rangers ... but he can't stop scoring against them.

The Ross County striker made it five goals in his last seven appearances against his boyhood heroes in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Ibrox. The 31-year-old headed home a 65th minute equaliser to cancel out Malik Tillman's opener but the Highlanders were left to rue a cruel slice of luck as Borna Barisic's deflected free-kick 15 minutes from time spared the home side from a shock result.

White, whose family are all Rangers fans, admitted he cannot his explain goalscoring exploits against them. "I don’t know what it is,” he said. “It’s just that the ball keeps falling to me at the right times and I’m there to put it in. These games take care of themselves. Everybody is always up for them. You’re coming to a big stadium with a good support and you get that wee adrenaline rush. It’s one of these things. It happens.”

White admits his childhood fantasy involved scoring for the home side at Ibrox but he insisted he has no fears over upsetting his Rangers-supporting father, Billy, over his knack of scoring into them instead. "It is what it is. He supports me all the time. I’m just happy to get on the scoresheet again and disappointed not to take any points from the game. We put a lot into the game. Tactically, we got a lot of things right. They’re a good team and you’ve got to ride your luck at times but overall we can be pleased with our performance.”

Ross County's Jordan White scores against Rangers for the fifth time in seven appearances in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

County were impressive at Ibrox and caused plenty anxiety in the stands, particularly in the closing stages as they tenaciously pursued a second leveller. "They [Rangers] didn’t like it at the end," White added. "We’ve come up short but we’ve got to take the positives, build on this and not just be happy to do that against Rangers. We’ve got to do that against all the other teams around us."