The Scottish Premiership substitution change for season 2021/22

The cinch Premiership has reverted to three substitutions for the new season.

By Joel Sked
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 4:07 pm
Updated Saturday, 31st July 2021, 6:55 pm
Clubs can only make three substitutions in the Premiership this season. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
A year ago, the SPFL revealed the top-flight sides had voted on the number of substitutions allowed in league matches for the 2020/21 campaign.

Due to Covid-19, FIFA allowed each league to determine its own rules regarding the number of substitutions used.

The 12 clubs at the time approved an increase to five replacements with no more than three stoppages, excluding the interval.

So far this season, teams have been able to make five changes in the Premier Sports Cup.

However, it has reverted to three from seven substitutes in the Premiership

For Hearts it won’t be any different with last season’s Championship the only league out of the four to keep with the three changes.

This season League One have reverted to three from seven.

Yet, in League Two teams are able to name nine substitutes and can make five changes.

