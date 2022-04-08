The rule change that can help Rangers get past Braga

Rangers were unable to find a way to beat Braga goalkeeper Matheus as they lost 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final in Portugal on Thursday night. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Many Rangers supporters were among those lamenting its removal when their side recorded a famous 4-2 victory against Borussia Dortmund in Germany in the first leg of the Europa League knockout round play-off clash in February, albeit it did not ultimately prove to be a factor as the Ibrox side progressed with a 2-2 draw in the return fixture.

Now Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes the rule change, which sees drawn ties go to extra-time and penalties regardless, can work in his team’s favour when they attempt to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit in their quarter-final against Braga at Ibrox next week.

Van Bronckhorst was left to lament the lack of a cutting edge from the Scottish champions in Portugal on Thursday night as Abel Ruiz scored the only goal. The Dutchman felt Rangers wasted the opportunity to return to Glasgow on level terms.

But van Bronckhorst remains optimistic about the prospect of securing a semi-final tie against either Atalanta or RB Leipzig.

“It was quite a close call yesterday,” reflected van Bronckhorst. “It could have been a draw, we also created some chances to score.

“But in the end we weren't as clinical as we wanted to be. A 1-0 defeat away in Europe without (the) away goals (rule), it means a win at home with a two-goal difference sends us through.

“But we are still only halfway and all to play for come next Thursday.

“Of course we didn’t want to lose but you have to take back a result when you are still in the tie. We are.

“Yesterday we had the possibilities to get a better result. At times we looked dangerous, especially in transition.

“The last 20 minutes of the game, we were pushing for the 1-1. You could see the margins are very close against a quality team.

“They have shown that also in moments of the game. But still we have all to play for next week. We know at home at Ibrox we can have the result we want."

