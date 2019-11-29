"The rather lazily playing British": What the foreign press said about Rangers' 2-2 draw with Feyenoord

Rangers made another stride towards to the next stage of the Europa League with a creditable 2-2 draw in the Netherlands against Feyenoord. Check out what the foreign press had to say about the performance below.

de Volkskrant: "The energetic team of Dick Advocaat fought with a lot of young forces for what it was worth against the rather lazily playing British to eventually leave the field 2-2. That was particularly because the two Rangers goals from striker Morelos came from just about the only two chances for the visitors in just about their only strong phase, while Feyenoord could have scored more often."

Trouw: "Even without four injured basic forces (goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, wing defenders Rick Karsdorp and Ridgeciano Haps and striker Nicolai Jørgensen) Feyenoord dominated before the break. With a lot of dedication and at times also pretty nice football, Rangers were secure in their own half."

AD: "Dick Advocaat had given his former employer from Scotland plenty of compliments in advance about their level, but in the first half Feyenoord was much better than the Scots."

Hart van Nederland: "Jens Toornstra opened the score after half an hour with a shot that was changed direction by Rangers defender Filip Helander. Alfredo Morelos promoted the first Scottish opportunity to a goal shortly after the break. The Colombian also headed the 1-2 in the 65th minute."

NPO Radio 1: "Feyenoord played a good first half and deservedly took the lead through Jens Toornstra. After the break, the Scots became stronger and scored twice, 1-2. Feyenoord seemed in a beaten position, but attacker Luis Sinisterra gave the Rotterdammers hope. He made the equalizer for Feyenoord in the 68th minute."

Voetbal Rotterdam: "With a win, Feyenoord could have done very good business in the Europa League. Against Rangers it was 2-2 but especially in the first half Feyenoord failed to extend the 1-0 score. Feyenoord took the lead in the 33rd minute through a goal from Toornstra. Before the break, the team of Dick Advocaat got opportunities to double the score but refused to pull the trigger."

Destentor: "Still, the disappointment about the missed opportunities against Rangers prevailed. Because Feyenoord got plenty of opportunities, certainly before the break."