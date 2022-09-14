The Rangers star with a 9 and those with 5s - How the players rated in 3-0 defeat to Napoli

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men gave a better showing than they did the week previous in Amsterdam when Ajax swept them aside 4-0.

It wasn’t until a red card for James Sands when the Italians got in front with goals from Matteo Politano, Giacomo Raspadori and Tanguy Ndombele.

Here is how all Rangers players involved rated out of ten...

Allan McGregor - 9

A good stop in the first half to prevent Diego Simeone from opening the scoring as he showed his alertness and made himself big. Came to the fore in the second half. First by saving not one but two penalties after Piotr Zielinski was told to retake. Nearly stopped Napoli’s second award before keeping the score down with some smart stops. Took no chances with pass backs. Hard to see Jon McLaughlin being restored.

James Tavernier - 5

Supported the attack, getting into good positions on a couple of occasions. Didn’t use the ball as well as he perhaps should. His pace was really tested in the second half by Georgian Kvaratskhelia. Had to take a booking for bringing him down when he breezed past him.

Connor Goldson - 6

Key intervention from the centre-back in the first half from a very dangerous whipped set piece. Simeone struggled to handle the defender’s close attention and match his physicality. Was left more exposed following the red card for Sands.

James Sands - 5

Covered in behind Barisic, sweeping up where necessary. Wasn’t the cleanest performance and lack of a dominant left foot was noticeable on the left of a back three. Two bookings in quick succession saw him leave the game early.

Borna Barisic - 5

There were good and bad elements to the Croatian’s performance. Did his best to get forward and support Kent. Hit five crosses in the first half but only one found his man. Was guilty of taking too long on the ball and was erratic with clearances. Conceded the second penalty due to a handball.

Steven Davis - 6

Gave Rangers that breathing space when in possession. Awareness is never in doubt. Couldn’t dominate and control the game the way he can in the Premiership. Napoli’s midfield's ability to not only take care of the ball but cover the space made it a more difficult evening.

John Lundstram - 7

Played an important role in the opening 45 minutes covering in behind Tavernier and helping keep Kvaratskhelia quiet. Was harshly booked for what was adjudged as a high boot.

Ryan Jack - 5

The centre midfielder saw the first half pass him by. Just didn’t seem up to the pace of the game. Was guilty of slowing it down at times, including a promising attack with a pass out to Tavernier which saw the wing-back check his run. Was more purposeful after the break. Led a strong counter-attack.

Scott Arfield - 7

Performed his role as part of the midfield role and supporting the front two diligently. Got into good areas in the final third in terms of shooting opportunities and setting up team-mates. Lacked that dynamism and acceleration to motor from midfield in a way the Napoli midfield three did so effectively.

Alfredo Morelos - 5

His performance was just about summed up at the end of the first half when Scott Arfield set him up but he swung at fresh air. Went close in the first minute with a header but was just caught under the ball. Battled manfully but Rrahmani and Kim got the better of him. Began to win more duels and link in the second half but didn’t get a sniff of goal.

Ryan Kent - 5

He was Rangers’ best attacking outlet in the first half and put Giovanni Di Lorenzo on the back foot. Made a couple of positive in roads in the final third. Fell out of it completely after half-time.

