The Rangers star at his best as trio impress - How the players rated in 4-0 win over Hearts

Antonio Colak scored a first-half double, while Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent added goals three and four late on.

Here is how the Rangers players involved rated out of ten

Allan McGregor – 6

A very quiet afternoon for the Rangers No.1, certainly compared to previous visits. Was a spectator for the majority of the 90 or so minutes.

James Tavernier – 7

His attacking influence only started to be seen in the second half and combined well for the third goal scored by Morelos. In the first-half was more conscious of his defensive responsibilities and the energy of Alan Forrest.

Connor Goldson – 7

Rangers took control of proceedings early at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Started slowly with a poor header which led to a corner and a couple of misplaced long passes. Got stronger as the game went on and kept Shankland quiet before a very quiet second half.

Ben Davies – 6

Not the easiest game for the summer recruit to come into but settled after an early booking and brought composure on the ball. Replaced at half-time

Borna Barisic – 6

Had a tough time up against Steven Humphrys, especially in the first half. The Hearts forward had the beating of him in the air, while Smith’s supporting runs saw him overloaded. His own overlapping run deep in the second half created space for Kent to cut in and score.

Ryan Jack – 6

Only lasted 45 minutes but didn't seem to do too much wrong, a loose pass in a promising area aside. Steven Davis was perhaps favoured with Hearts down to ten men and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst knowing his team would dominate possession.

John Lundstram – 8

Another authoritative performance from the midfield enforcer. Controlled the game, finishing with the most passes, while he made the most tackles shutting down the threat of Barrie McKay. Gave the team a great platform to build from.

Scott Arfield – 5

The midfielder wasn’t at his best despite getting into some really good areas. He was set up for a great chance but fluffed his chance, while poor passing saw two good counter-attacking opportunities come to an end.

Rabbi Matondo – 6

The winger seemed reluctant to turn and run at he Hearts defence. When he did he got the rewards setting up Colak for the second. Rangers fans will be hoping there is more to come from the summer signing but when he has space to run into he can be a real threat.

Antonio Colak – 9

The Rangers striker was at his efficient best, scoring a fantastic header before running onto a Matondo pass to confidently fire past Gordon. The first goal saw him react quickest to the ball in midfield, while he played a key role as the focal point and linked well in what was an excellent all-round performance.

Ryan Kent – 8

The winger looked like it was going to be another frustrating game in front of goal. A fair few times got into good areas, one v one with Michael Smith but didn't make the most of it considering his quality. But that quality was on show early on when his tantalising cross was headed in by Colak then late on when he cut in and scored his first goal of the season.

Substitutes

James Sands (6) had a comfortable afternoon at the back, while Steven Davis (6) came on to help dictate and control the play in the second half. Alfredo Morelos (7) was a threat to the Hearts defence, scoring once and should have grabbed another. Malik Tillman (7) brought more creativity and attacking threat but should have scored. Fashion Sakala (n/a) was a late sub.