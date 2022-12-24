The Rangers player 'struggling for confidence' and Michael Beale's 'one of us' message

Rangers boss Michael Beale has admitted Rabbi Matondo is “struggling for confidence” but has backed the winger to come good.

The 22-year-old missed a gilt-edged chance to seal the win against Ross County on Friday evening when he was sent through on goal late on. He tried to take the ball around Staggies goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw but was thwarted by a sliding challenge.

Matondo joined the club in the summer from German giants Schalke 04 for a fee reported to be between £1.8million and £2.5million. However, the winger has struggled to make an impact with just eight starts in his 20 appearances so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale issued his support to the player and spoke of how it is his job to get the best out of the 11-time Welsh international who missed out on the squad for the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a young boy,” the Rangers boss said. "He's an international, played in the Bundesliga, played in the Belgian league, he's here for a reason. He's maybe having a crisis of confidence. It would have been lovely if he had scored that goal, for him and for everyone.

"He's our player, we trust him, we bought him for a reason and we will help him out the other side of it. He's one of us so I think at this moment in time it is clear to see that he is struggling for confidence and rhythm and that is my job and his team-mates to pick him up because we believe there is a player there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad