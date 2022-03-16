The Rangers player Giovanni van Bronckhorst is tipped to get the best from - including more goals

The Finnish midfielder has been used in more advanced positions under the Dutchman since he arrived to replace Steven Gerrard.

Against Dundee in the Scottish Cup on Sunday he came on in an attacking role, one he played from the start against Red Star Belgrade.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not known for his goalscoring attributes, Kamara demonstrated his capabilities in front of goal with a recent winner against St Johnstone in the league, when he broke forward to latch onto an Alfredo Morelos pass to fire past Zander Clark.

Glen Kamara has been used slightly differently at times under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

It was just his seventh strike in nearly 150 games for the club.

McPake, who was with Kamara at Dundee before his move to Ibrox, feels the 26-year-old is more than capable of becoming a more productive attacking midfielder with regards to goals and assists.

"Watching it on Sunday he had Glen Kamara playing further up the pitch in the No10," he said on Go Radio. "He's noticed something in Glen that he wants to use.

"Having worked with Glen, he's a much better player when he's further up the pitch and he can score goals as well.

"He's good at that end of the pitch even though he hasn't scored many for Rangers.”

Kamara, who is contracted until 2025, will likely be involved in the second-leg of the round of 16 Europa League tie on Thursday as Rangers travel to face Red Star Belgrade in Serbia with a 3-0 first-leg lead.