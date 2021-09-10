The £2m deal Rangers struck to land Juninho Bacuna without paying anything upfront

Juninho Bacuna joined Rangers from Huddersfield Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The midfielder moved to Ibrox in August, signing a two-year deal.

Steven Gerrard had been keen on the player in January but the club were unable to get a deal done at the time.

Bacuna joined Huddersfield Town in 2018 for around £2million.

The club’s chairman Phil Hodgkinson explained to Examiner Live how they will recoup much of that fee from Rangers despite not receiving any money upfront.

“With Juninho, we had interest from two or three clubs in the [January] window," he said.

“Rangers were interested in him back in January, they came back in and we ultimately did a deal where we didn’t get a transfer fee up front but we’ve actually done a really good deal.

“It’s appearance-based, European-based, with a big sell-on, we’ve got a significant sell-on, where we will ultimately at least get our money back.”

