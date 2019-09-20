'The most disgraceful, annoying, and out of touch fans I have ever seen' - Feyenoord fan slams Rangers supporters after Europa League clash

A Feyenoord supporter has hit out at Rangers fans after last night's Europa League meeting at Ibrox.

Writing on Twitter, Dutch fan Bas Vos wrote: "Dear Rangers FC fans, today was my 306th football game, in my 64th ground, in the 17th country that I visited for football.

"And among all the fans I have seen all over the world, you are the most disgraceful, annoying, and out of touch I have ever seen in the whole of my life.

"Next time you receive a club in Europe, try to focus on your own team instead of pretending to be fans of the arch-enemy of the opponent."

One Feyenoord supporter could be seen wearing a Celtic top in the away end while another held up a flag celebrating Celtic's double-treble success.

Fans of the Eredivisie side had earlier marched to Ibrox chanting, "F*** you, Rangers" and despite observing a minute's silence in memory of Rangers legend Fernando Ricksen and joining in a second-minute applause for the player, the travelling supporters became embroiled in ugly scenes during the half-time interval, with a number attempting to break through the segregation barriers between rivals fans.