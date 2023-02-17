The Livingston star Rangers will target and the Michael Beale connection

Livingston boss David Martindale reckons Rangers will be extra wary over attacking star Joel Nouble when the teams meet on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Beale’s men travel to the Tony Macaroni Arena looking to continue their unbeaten record under the head coach but will come up against the team sitting fourth in the league who have recently welcomed back their star forward. Nouble, who has scored twice against Rangers this season missed a chunk of the season due to an injury but has featured in the last three games.

Martindale believes fixtures against the likes of Rangers “suit” the 27-year-old who has attracted plenty of interest due to his impact in West Lothian. Beale will know plenty about the forward having worked with him during his time at Chelsea in the under-9s, 12s and 13s.

"Rangers are a wee bit more attack-minded under Michael,” the Livi boss said. “Does that open up more space for my creative players? I think it does. Sometimes in games Joel is doubled up or even trebled up to deny him space, so the game becomes more difficult for him. Rangers will target Joel because he has scored two goals in his last two games against them. He will be a focal point in their detail, but that suits Joel.

“Rangers will come here and dominate possession. If we can get turnovers it will help him because he’ll have a little more space to work in. I’m sure he will find it difficult because there’s no doubt in my mind Michael will have done his homework and he’ll be targeted as a player Rangers need to keep an eye on.”