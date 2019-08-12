The incredible stat which highlights Rangers' dominance in the 6-1 hammering of Hibs

There were less than eight minutes, thirty seconds on the clock when Rangers had their first shot at the Hibs goal.

Rangers were dominant against Hibs. Picture: SNS

By the time the clock had reached 8:30 Steven Gerrard's side had recorded their second and were 1-0 up.

It followed a dominant start to the game where Hibs were starved off possession and, barring a brief spell either side of the half, that was exactly what Rangers were - dominant.

Before the visitors had reduced the deficit through Daryl Horgan it was 2-0 going on 6-0.

Come full-time the 6-1 scoreline somewhat flattered the Capital club. Rangers had 33 shots, 18 hit the target. Ofir Marciano made an error for the first of Alfredo Morelos' two goals but was still, by far, Hibs' best player.

The shot total was the most shots and most shots on target recorded by a home team in the Scottish top flight since the 2000/2001 season, according to analytics provided by Modern Fitba writer Seth Dobson.

Steven Gerrard was thrilled with what he seen even though he would have liked to have seen the team score more.

“Their defence has had a really tough 90 minutes today and that’s the way it’s got to look for us," he said.

“Apart from the ten minute spell, I’m actually disappointed we didn’t score more. Every time we went forward we looked dangerous. I am extremely pleased.

“That’s how I want us to look, to look like a threat all the time, getting people in one-versus-one position, strikers being clinical.”