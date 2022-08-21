The huge Rangers suspension boost for Celtic clash - the games Lundstram & Morelos will miss
Rangers are to receive a huge boost for the first Celtic clash of the season over the suspensions of Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram.
The duo were shown straight red cards during Saturday’s Premiership encounter with Hibs at Easter Road.
Lundstram was sent off for a trip on Martin Boyle as he sought to stop a counter-attack, while Willie Collum brandished a red card to Morelos for an elbow on Hibs left-back Marijan Čabraja.
Both come with automatic two-game suspensions which will be effective immediately.
Lundstram’s is expected to be due to serious foul play in Collum's referee’s report and Morelos’ for violent conduct.
Despite their bans for their respective straight red cards, both will available for the Celtic fixture, the first Old-Firm clash of the campaign. The Ibrox side travel to Celtic Park at the start of September
The duo will have to sit out of the Premiership encounter with Ross County and Premier Sports Cup fixture with Queen of the South.
