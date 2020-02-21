The good news for Scottish football after Celtic and Rangers European success

Scotland is on track to have two teams enter the Champions League from the 2021/2022 campaign.

The performance of Celtic and Rangers in the Europa League this season has propelled the country up the Uefa Coefficient table.

Both sides reaching the knockout stages and securing positive results on Thursday has pushed Scotland into 14th on the table above Czech Republic.

The Twitter account @UEFACalculator monitors the performances of all the European countries in Europe, and tweeted last night: "What a night at Ibrox! Scotland have officially pulled ahead of Czechia into 14th place. 2 UCL spots for the 21-22 campaign seems to be secured."

Scotland are currently the sixth best performing nation in Europe.

It was helped by Rangers producing a famous comeback to beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox, despite trailing 2-0 with just over 20 minutes remaining.

The result followed Celtic's 1-1 draw in Copenhagen. A win at Parkhead next week could see Scotland overtake Denmark at some point as well.

Not only will Scotland have two Champions League places, they would have a Europa League spot, plus two qualifiers for the new Uefa Conference League.

As ESPN writer Dale Johnson revealed, the league winners will enter the Champions League third qualifying round with the runners-up going into the second round. The Europa League entrant will start i the third qualifying round. The two Uefa Conference League participants will both start from the second round of qualifying.

A significant improvement on the current slog Scottish clubs have to endure to reach the group stages of tournaments.

The Uefa Conference League will come into play in season 2021/2022 as Europe's third competition. It is designed to give teams from smaller nations a better chance in Europe with the winners qualifying for the Europa League group stages the following season.