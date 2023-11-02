Tony Docherty was preparing for an abandonment when Dundee’s Premiership fixture with Rangers was delayed for a second time after a pyro display from visiting fans forced the players off the pitch just two minutes after kick-off.

The game had already started 45 minutes late after the Rangers team bus was caught up in traffic congestion after an accident in Dundee.

Referee Kevin Clancy had barely blown his whistle to signal kick-off before he was waving the players off after being instructed to do so by police officers concerned by the scenes in the Bob Shankly stand.

Docherty conceded the disruption was the same for both teams but he was certain it had hampered his side’s preparations and was a factor in Dundee's heavy 5-0 defeat. It is their first league defeat of the season at home.

“It’s a disappointing night,” the Dundee manager said. “I’m disappointed just in terms of how the game went. It was a bizarre night and at one stage I thought the game wasn’t going to go ahead. I was trying to keep the boys focused. Then we start the game and because of the pyros we get brought in again.

“You can say it’s for both teams. At 2-0 we had a real chance to get back in the game. I’m just disappointed with the way the game ran away from us. It’s important when we’re facing a defeat like that we keep at two and not three, four or five.

“The delays had a bearing on things and had an affect on my team,” he added. “I don’t think I can be tough on my boys as up until tonight the levels of performance have been really good. Sometimes you play the Old Firm and they score a couple of goals their tails are up and everybody wants the ball. Our fight won’t be with the Old Firm. Important for me is the reaction and hope to see that on Sunday.”

He was especially frustrated by the delay so soon after the game started because of pyro smoke. Dundee lost the opening goal after a mistake from goalkeeper Trevor Carson shortly after they returned to the pitch.

“There’s a debate on whether there’s a place for that but the game was almost abandoned,” Docherty revealed. “The police took control and I didn’t think we were going to go back out again. That affects focus. When it’s almost causing matches to be abandoned I think we need to address it.”

The Dundee manager was furious that Rangers’ fourth goal from substitute Cyriel Dessers was allowed to stand despite the referee impeding Dundee winger Luke McCowan at the other end of the pitch to allow the visitors to break up field.