The 'first' Rangers player needing replaced as transfer priority revealed

Former Ibrox striker believes a replacement for the defender is the first transfer predicament needing addressed in the summer.

The Englishman is out of contract at the end of the season with little sign of progress on a contract extension.

Since arriving under Steven Gerrard in 2018 from Brighton & Hove Albion, Goldson has barely missed a game, playing 210 times.

Connor Goldson is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Miller expressed how important the 29-year-old is to Rangers.

"If Connor Goldson leaves there's going to be a huge addition needed,” he told Go Radio. “He's been an ever-present, he's started pretty much every single game since he arrived at the club four years ago.

"He'll need to be replaced, that's the first one.”