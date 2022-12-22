The Celtic influence in Rangers' appointment of 'Premier League manager' Michael Beale

Rangers have appointed a Premier League manager in Michael Beale, according to Si Ferry.

The current Open Goal Broomhill manager reckons Ange Postecoglou’s impact at former club Celtic played a key part in the appointment of Beale as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s replacement following the Dutchman’s sacking last month.

Beale emerged as a favourite early on, while former Burnley boss Sean Dyche was also touted as a possible successor with the Englishman now out of work having left the Clarets last season.

Ferry, however, believes Postecoglou’s success at Celtic and the manner of it has altered what is required from a manager being appointed. Not just winning but doing so with a positive style of play.

“Michael Beale was the best appointment for Rangers, I genuinely think so,” the popular podcaster told Grosvenor Sport. “They've basically hired a Premier League manager because two weeks before the appointment, Wolves were desperate to hire him and now Wolves have gone on to hire a top-class manager, so that shows you they [Wolves] did their due diligence. The fact that they wanted Michael Beale is a massive sign that the people within football respect him massively.

"I don't know whether Rangers fans would've wanted to watch Sean Dyche or Chris Wilder's style of football. Ange Postecoglou has changed the philosophy of Scottish football because winning is no longer enough on its own, teams are expected to win in a certain way. When you consider all the factors, I think Michael was the right choice for Rangers.”

