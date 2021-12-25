Can you score 15/15 in our Rangers Christmas quiz?

The big Rangers Christmas quiz: Do you know Gios from Gennaros and Jimmys from Kennys?

Think you know Rangers? We’ve set 15 questions to test your knowledge of all things Ibrox.

By David Oliver
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 10:22 am
Updated Saturday, 25th December 2021, 10:49 am

It was a momentous year as Rangers celebrated their 55th league championship title and added another page of football history on Edmiston Drive.

We’ve taken the chance to look back over the annals of time from the season just past, club records and more to test your knowledge of how well you know the cinch Premiership league leaders and reigning SPFL champions.

If you know your Jimmy Millar from your Kenny Miller and Gio from Gennaro, this might just give your festive football knowledge a Copland Road kick-start.

How will you do?

1. Question

Who was Steven Gerrard's most expensive signing as Rangers manager?

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. Question

What was the score the last time Barcelona played at Ibrox in a competitive match?

Photo: SNS Group Steve Welsh

Photo Sales

3. Question

Who was the last Rangers player to score twice in an Old Firm game?

Photo: SNS Group Aubrey Washington

Photo Sales

4. Question

Who designed the main stand at Ibrox Stadium?

Photo: IAN MACNICOL

Photo Sales
Ibrox
Next Page
Page 1 of 4