The big Rangers Christmas quiz: Do you know Gios from Gennaros and Jimmys from Kennys?

It was a momentous year as Rangers celebrated their 55th league championship title and added another page of football history on Edmiston Drive.
We’ve taken the chance to look back over the annals of time from the season just past, club records and more to test your knowledge of how well you know the cinch Premiership league leaders and reigning SPFL champions.
If you know your Jimmy Millar from your Kenny Miller and Gio from Gennaro, this might just give your festive football knowledge a Copland Road kick-start.
How will you do?
Page 1 of 4