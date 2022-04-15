The best 'I'm Feeling It' yet? Watch spine-tingling scenes as Rangers fans belt out anthem after crazy Ibrox night

The song by Sunset Bros x Marc MacCabe has become a celebratory anthem for Rangers fans and they have belted it out with gusto after huge European wins against Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade this season.

However, when French referee Francois Letexier blew the full-time whistle on this thrilling encounter just after 10.30pm, the Ibrox PA immediately cranked up the volume and got out this place’s new favourite tune.

As our video shows, the packed Ibrox crowd immediately responded as all four stands reverberated to the sound of what is becoming a trademark song here.

Rangers' James Tavernier at full time against Braga.

They might get the chance to hear it again. Rangers are now in the Europa League semi-finals and will face RB Leipzig in the second leg on Thursday, May 5. That promises to be some night.