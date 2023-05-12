The 2 Rangers stars who need to be handed new deals and why it is 'absolutely crucial' for the Ibrox rebuild

The pair are two of seven first-team stars out of contract at the end of the season. Micheal Beale has confirmed Alfredo Morelos is set to leave, while Ryan Kent’s future is expected to be away from Ibrox. Allan McGregor, Filip Helander and Steven Davis are the three other players whose deals expire in the summer.

Ferguson, writing in his Daily Record column, believes it is “absolutely crucial" that Jack and Arfield are kept on. While Morelos and Kent’s “time has come and gone”, the Scottish duo can help with the rebuild and be reference points within the dressing room in terms of what it means to play for the club and what is expected. It was reported earlier this week that Jack is set to extend his stay by a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know there will be some folk shaking their heads at that, but hear me out,” he said. “It isn’t just a rebuild that’s needed at Ibrox – it’s major surgery and Michael knows that. That will mean a host of players coming to the club who might think they know the score, but until they walk through the doors at Ibrox they won’t have a clue what’s about to hit them in terms of expectation, pressure and intensity. There’s nothing else like it in football, apart from across the city, perhaps.

“And while these new faces settle in and adapt to a new way of life, they are going to need people around them who know exactly what is needed to play for Rangers. Jack and Arfield fall into that category and if it were up to me, I’m keeping Ryan Jack and Scotty Arfield, even if they don’t play every week. Look, they are good enough to play for Rangers, there’s no doubt about that. I’m not saying that out of sentiment. I honestly believe they’ve still got a part to play, but off the field they can be a massive influence."

Meanwhile, Rangers are reportedly in talks over the summer signing of Luis Palma and are nearing a deal for defender Dujon Sterling.