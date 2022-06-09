The 17 Rangers stars in the final year of their contract as ex-Ibrox suggests 'talks galore'

The club have been able to tie down Steven Davis and Connor Goldson to new contracts, while nothing has been confirmed with Allan McGregor whose contract expired at the end of the season.

This summer presents more contract intrigue with 17 Rangers players entering the final year of their deals.

The headline names are Calvin Bassey, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos. While a further five key or first-team stars are also in the same boat: Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Davis, Ianis Hagi and Ryan Jack.

Nikola Katic, who returns from a loan spell with Hajduk Split, has a year remaining, as does last season's third-choice goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.

Ben Williamson, Kai Kennedy, Glenn Middleton, Jake Hastie and Stephen Kelly have all had loan stints away from Ibrox with none yet to make an impact at first-team level. They enter their final year at Ibrox, while Adam Devine, who impressed in the final league game of the season at Hearts, is too.

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish has admitted it is “a little bit worrying” that so many key players are in such a position.

However, he expects the club to be on top of the situation and suggests plenty of discussions have already taken place or will do so in the due time.

Calvin Bassey and Ryan Kent are two of a number of Rangers players in the final year of their contracts. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“It is a little bit worrying when contracts are running so close to finalising,” he told Football Insider. “We all talk about the coming months and it’s something Rangers have to deal with.

“Whether they feel the need to bring some money in and somebody goes for a big fee, Calvin Bassey, there’s been talk about him. That helps Giovanni bring his players in as well.

“The ones he feels are at the top quality, he won’t want to let them go.

“I’m sure the strategy won’t be to allow the contract to run down. I’m sure there will be talks galore in the coming days, weeks and months.