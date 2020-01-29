The 10 deals the bookies think could happen involving Celtic and Rangers on transfer deadline day - including £20m striker, international wingers and Craig Gordon

Transfer deadline day is sure to be a busy one in Scotland with the window closing at midnight on Friday.

One it shuts it will put an end to the constant speculation and rumour which has surrounded a number of clubs, including Celtic and Rangers, as well as Aberdeen and the Edinburgh duo. The Old Firm are perfect for agents looking to drum up interest in their players, get their names out there and increase their value. As such, both sides have been linked to a plethora of talents, whether it is up and coming starlets or experienced internationals. See which players the bookies think could be moving in deals involving the Ladbrokes Premiership's top two.

1. Kamil Grosicki To Celtic - 9/2. Polish international is out of contract at the end of the season at Hull City. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Craig Gordon To Hearts - 9/2. The Edinburgh club have reportedly held talks with Celtic who don't want to lose the player. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Kamil Miazek To Rangers - 8/1. The Leeds United goalkeeper hasn't played for the Championship side this season. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Niclas Eliasson To Celtic - 12/1. The Bristol City wideman has been linked with a Parkhead switch. The Swede is wanted by a number of clubs. Getty Buy a Photo

