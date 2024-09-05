'That never came out my mouth': Todd Cantwell breaks silence on 'bold' Rangers exit amid 'tactics' claim
Todd Cantwell has spoken for the first time about his controversial departure from Rangers as he lifted the lid on the reasons behind his deadline day move to Blackburn Rovers.
The ex-Norwich City ace was brought to Ibrox by former Rangers head coach Michael Beale in January 2023 but expressed a desire to leave just 18 months later in order to seek a ‘new challenge’. The 26-year-old has moved quickly to share his side of the story as he reflected on his departure from the club, the sacking of Beale and rumours he had refused to play for Rangers this season under Philippe Clement after requesting a move.
“There were a few things that changed around the club,” said Cantwell. “Obviously with the manager going, the backroom staff goes with them. It felt like a different place. Listen, when a new manager comes in, they have to put their stamp on things and last season we had a bit of a bounce where we got ourselves in a position last season to really go on and do well.
“I have full respect for the manager and the management at Rangers now, but I didn’t believe it was the right place for me to be and they are personal reasons. But you don’t have to look too far behind tactics and the way a team plays, and how you get the best version of yourself. At 26, if you’re not sure what the best changing room for you to be in is, then ultimately you’ll probably bounce around quite a bit. I made the decision, it is a bold decision, and yeah let’s see how it unfolds.”
Cantwell also touched on Rangers boss Clement and his decision to go public with the player’s request to leave, adding: “It was his (Clement) decision to tell the press that it was my decision (to leave Rangers). We’d spoken internally for a while, before the season finished, and we couldn’t find a happy medium for both. The one thing I’m desperate to clear up - which I touched on in my Instagram - is that I never ever said I didn’t want to play for Rangers Football Club. That never came out of my mouth and never would.”
