Ex-Rangers playmaker Todd Cantwell had spoken for the first time about his Ibrox exit.

Todd Cantwell has spoken for the first time about his controversial departure from Rangers as he lifted the lid on the reasons behind his deadline day move to Blackburn Rovers.

The ex-Norwich City ace was brought to Ibrox by former Rangers head coach Michael Beale in January 2023 but expressed a desire to leave just 18 months later in order to seek a ‘new challenge’. The 26-year-old has moved quickly to share his side of the story as he reflected on his departure from the club, the sacking of Beale and rumours he had refused to play for Rangers this season under Philippe Clement after requesting a move.

Todd Cantwell moved to Blackburn Rovers from Rangers on deadline day. | Getty Images

“There were a few things that changed around the club,” said Cantwell. “Obviously with the manager going, the backroom staff goes with them. It felt like a different place. Listen, when a new manager comes in, they have to put their stamp on things and last season we had a bit of a bounce where we got ourselves in a position last season to really go on and do well.

“I have full respect for the manager and the management at Rangers now, but I didn’t believe it was the right place for me to be and they are personal reasons. But you don’t have to look too far behind tactics and the way a team plays, and how you get the best version of yourself. At 26, if you’re not sure what the best changing room for you to be in is, then ultimately you’ll probably bounce around quite a bit. I made the decision, it is a bold decision, and yeah let’s see how it unfolds.”