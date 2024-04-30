Tavernier shrugs off barbs and says “we are in a great place” as Ibrox skipper eyes treble

James Tavernier playing the captain's role in Rangers' win over St Mirren on Sunday (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Criticism is part and parcel of being a professional sportsperson. While this is true, it does seem particularly harsh in the case of James Tavernier, who somehow shrugs off abuse questioning his commitment, his mentality and even his choice of post-match nutrition.

The Rangers skipper has excelled for nine years and can look forward to a testimonial as he prepares to enter a tenth season at Ibrox. He knows what people still say about him.

“I’ve got social media and I can read social media,” he said yesterday as he spoke to reporters at a PFA Scotland event to reveal the player of the year nominees for the past season. Acclaim from fellow professionals is particularly notable in Tavernier’s case - and appreciated.

These are the people whose opinion he really values and who can see what he brings to the Rangers team week in, week out. One might assume that scoring 24 goals, as he has done to date this season, from right back would be sufficient to earn garlands. Still, it’s not enough for some people, who question his defensive prowess and leadership qualities.

Perhaps most wounding of all is the fact that Tavernier’s most ferocious critics are fans of his own club. He is always first in the firing line after a poor result and unfortunately for him, there have been a few of those in recent weeks. Rangers have let the initiative slip in the title race and Tavernier has shouldered much of the blame along with teammate Connor Goldson.

It seems worth mentioning then that both players have been honoured this week. The night before Tavernier’s PFA Scotland nomination was announced Goldson was presented with the prestigious John Greig Achievement Award at the Rangers’ player of the year dinner.

“When you look at Connor, he’s been so consistent for us,” said Tavernier. “He’s been robust, he’s always been fit for the team. He’s one of the hardest trainers.

“You’re always going to get the harshest criticism when you’ve been at Rangers for so long, but he’s been an absolutely great servant and a great teammate. We’ve had such a great defensive record this season and that can’t be overshadowed.

“Some results might go against you, but (in terms of) the whole package of what Connor’s done for the team, he’s been outstanding for us. I couldn’t ask for a better centre-back to play beside.”

Goldson would no doubt return the compliments, which might be nice for Tavernier to hear since he is used to dealing with so many barbed comments, from the stands as well as online. Even manager Philippe Clement was forced to defend his skipper following the 3-2 defeat against Ross County. How does he cope? Perhaps one mechanism is remembering where he’s from.

“I think it’s just the upbringing that I’ve had, I had a strong upbringing,” he said. “A single mum, coming from a rough council estate in Leeds, it always brings that fire in you and gives you more independence and makes you level-headed about what you need to be.

“I’m not saying that’s not in other ways of being brought up, but it’s made me really strong mentally from when I was young. That has carried me right through to being an adult, working on that and just bettering myself.

“I always want to show what I’m capable of, and sometimes that might not please everyone. You can be the DJ in the changing room and you can’t please everyone with one song, so you just try to do your best, and that is what I always try to do for myself. I try to lead by example and try to play my best and be the best version of myself on the pitch and off the pitch.”

He hopes to be clicking play on the party tunes in the weeks to come. While the season does not feel like a landmark one at present, it’s possible Rangers could still win the treble. Trailing Celtic by three points, they face their rivals at Parkhead next weekend. Tavernier is all about accentuating the positives. “We are in a great place at the minute,” he said. “We’re competing for two trophies so we are going to go all the way to the end fighting for it. Hopefully that will take us where we want to be.”

He is happy to be the focus of fans’ ire if it means his teammates are spared criticism. “In modern day football there are a lot of opinions,” he said. “Compared to how it was, if you look back in the day, before social media, there are a lot more opinions out there now.

“Having that responsibility as the club captain, you have to have big shoulders and accept whatever is going to come your way. For me, I have always been strong-minded with a strong character and I feel I can take everything on.

“It won’t affect me because I know where I need to be at. I can take the criticism on and keep pushing myself because I’ll never shy away from anything,” he added. “I will always try and make myself better. If I can take all the criticism for the team I’m fine with that so the other lads can fully focused on the job. Everyone deals with it in their own way but, as I say, I’ve always been strong minded. I can accept it.”

Indeed, he is often his own worst critic – well, after his mum, Bernie, that is. “I remember when I was young, my mum was always critical of me and I’ve inherited that,” he said.

