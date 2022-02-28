Rangers paying no attention to Celtic's results as James Tavernier insists champions are 'right there' in title race

Rangers captain James Tavernier has his sights firmly focused on his team's next game against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Tavernier insists the Ibrox men are solely focused on their own performances and will not dwell on failing to take advantage of dropped points by Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday.

Rangers could have closed the gap at the top to just a point after the Old Firm rivals drew 0-0 against Hibs at Easter Road but instead surrendered a 2-0 half-time lead to draw 2-2 with Motherwell at Ibrox.

“Regardless of what they (Celtic) do, we concentrate on ourselves,” said Tavernier. “We always want to get three points, both home and away.

“We were 2-0 up and comfortable, then in the second half we concede two goals and don’t see the game out or put the ball in the back of the net. That’s our disappointment.

“We have been here before and we have to improve these situations and see out games. Wednesday is massive for us. We have to get back to what we know best, which is being more solid and clinical.

“We have full belief in ourselves and come Wednesday, we will be right at it.”

Rangers have only won three of their eight league games since the winter break, dropping 11 points in that period, but Tavernier backs up his manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s defence of the squad’s mindset and ability to handle the pressure of a tense and tightly-contested title race.

“I don’t think you can question the mentality of the side,” said Tavernier. “If you look at the two games against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League, there is no questioning the mentality of the side.

“There are only three points in it. We are right there. Obviously, we are disappointed in some of the games dropping points but performances have been good and we just need to improve on small areas and results will come.

“I wouldn’t say consistency (has been an issue). If you look back at the Dundee United game the previous week, we were really strong - it was about conceding from a set piece and not putting the ball in the net. It’s that final bit we just need to see out.”

