'Talks behind the scene' - Michael Beale in frank Rangers admission as he pinpoints 'interesting player'

Rangers boss Michael Beale delivered a frank assessment of the club’s season so far.

The team came in for strong criticism following the Viaplay Cup final loss to Celtic at the end of February. Trailing their rivals by nine points in the league it makes the Scottish Cup the only realistic opportunity to win silverware.

Beale has improved fortunes since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst winning all but two of his games in charge, one of which was the League Cup final, the other a draw with Celtic in the league. Yet, it didn’t stop him from expressing his view that the team have not reached the standards expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The story of the season is one of disappointment,” he said ahead of the trip to face Hibs in Leith on Wednesday evening. “In the time I have been here we have made steady progress but I would like us to improve. We should be optimistic about the future, I see where we are going and the talks we are having behind the scenes.”

Rangers recovered from the loss to Celtic to defeat Kilmarnock in the league taking their unbeaten Premiership run to 14 matches. To many, January recruit Todd Cantwell was the man of the match.

"I’ve been delighted with Todd,” Beale said. “He hasn't played a lot of football but he is super fit. His work ethic and willingness to win the ball back. He is an interesting player behind the striker or playing further back to unlock a team.