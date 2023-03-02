Beale cryptically maintained that he had “made the decisions I need to make” and that these had “been communicated inside the club” as regards the futures of Ryan Kent – recently reported to have been on the verge of being enticed with lucrative new terms – Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack , Steven Davis , Scott Arfield and Filip Helander. However, it would appear that nothing official will be revealed, perhaps to allow for dignified exits in some cases. There are obvious implications that will be drawn from the situation as it stands for those in the final months of their present deals.

“All the players that are out of contract – no one has been offered one. Not one player has had an offer put to them,” said the Rangers manager. “No one has had a discussion where we’ve said, ‘we’ll offer you this and this’. Why? When I came in it was a little bit uncertain on one or two and I wanted to see the season through. That doesn’t mean I haven’t spoken to the players. At the moment they’re focused, working hard and getting on with it. But we’ve not formally made an offer to any of the players who are out of contact because I want to see certain things against certain opponents at certain levels to make sure they can be a part of it going forward. That’s where we’re at.”