Supercomputer predicts Scottish Premiership winner from Celtic & Rangers, who gets relegated and Europe

Action resumes this weekend following the break for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and there is plenty to play for.

There is a two-horse race between Celtic and Rangers at the top, a congested middle with seven teams looking to secure a top-six berth before the division splits in two. Within that there is possible European qualification.

Then, at the bottom, it is looking increasingly like it is one from two for the automatic relegation spot.

Here, using the latest data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at how the 2021/22 cinch Premiership table is forecast to finish, including points and goal difference.

The analysis is calculated through FiveThirtyEight’s SPI ratings which takes into consideration market values, last season’s performances and expected goals.

Scroll down and click through for the predicted league table come the end of the season.

1. Celtic Predicted finish = 1st - Predicted points = 89 (+55 GD) - Current chances of winning Premier League = 72% Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Rangers Predicted finish = 2nd - Predicted points = 86 (+43 GD) - Current chances of winning Premier League = 28% Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Hearts Predicted finish = 3rd - Predicted points = 60 (+10 GD) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Hibs Predicted finish = 4th - Predicted points = 47 (-3 GD) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales