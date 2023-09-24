Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell watches on as his team went down to Rangers.

The Fir Park outfit came very close to taking a point from Govan, with Blair Spittal twice having shots cleared off the line in the last ten minutes, while Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland was forced to make a good save from Oli Shaw. Kettlewell admitted frustration to not taking at least a point from the match and says the fact Rangers had a player booked for slowing the game down was evidence of Motherwell’s threat.

"I don't think I'll need to convince too many people that that was the case [that Motherwell deserved more],” said Kettlewell. “I've been involved in a lot of teams that have played here but I can't remember too many when we've been dominant in stages of games, when you're carving out chances, pinning Rangers in. When you look at Rangers towards the end of the game – and this isn't a criticism, I don't want people taking it that way – but when their player gets booked for wasting time and they are trying to take the ball into the corner, I've not really seen that much here. That speaks volumes for our performance.

When asked if his overriding emotion was frustration or pride, Kettlewell responded: "Frustration, because I keep talking about never being a glorious loser. We've come here and played well, so there is frustration, but I can look at every one of the players and realise what they gave me. I can acknowledge what we're trying to become and what we're trying to be as a football club, understanding what our goals are. I'm a genuinely believer that you'll get what you deserve and I think performances like that against the rest of the league, nine times of ten, will result in points - probably three. All credit has to go to the players because I thought they were exceptional today.”